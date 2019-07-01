Annette M. Soper, age 49, of Wonder Lake, passed away on June 28, 2019, at her home. She was born to Henry W. and Jeanette (Michalski) Soper in Elgin on September 3, 1969.



A nurturer at heart, Annette's love radiated into everyone she knew. She was a proud animal rescuer and lover of all living creatures. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



She is survived by her son, Desmond Soper; father, Henry (Diane) Soper; sisters, Wendy (Robert) Arndt, Veronica (Keith) Darling, Deborah Wisinski, and Linda (Tommy Jarosz) Wisinski; 11 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.



Annette was preceded in death by her mother on May 26, 1991.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. service at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories on Annette's tribute wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 1, 2019