Annette Marie Lindley
Born: July 1, 1934
Died: October 29, 2020
Annette Marie Lindley (nee Larkins), age 86, of Algonquin, passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1934 in Chicago.
Annette enjoyed family, cooking, sewing, quilting, traveling, and was an active member of Crystal Lake United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Annette is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jerry Lindley; 3 children, Dr. Denise (Steve) Lindley (Martines) of Elburn, Nadine Lindley of Barrington and Kyle (Lisa) Lindley of St. Charles; brothers Robert (Pat) Larkins and Donald (Adrienne) Larkins of Three Rivers, MI; sister Clarice (Steve) Rybicki of Romeo, MI and three grandchildren, Clayton Martines, Nathanael Lindley and Alexander Lindley.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Margaret and John Larkins; her son, Blake Lindley in 1989 and sister, Karen Larkins in 2008.
A visitation for Annette will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm Sunday at Davenport Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL. Due to current restrictions, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while inside the funeral home. There will be a private family service at The First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11am prior to burial at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Endowment Fund of The First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake, 236 W. Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60114.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.