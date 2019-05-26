Annie E. Hauge



Born: March 14, 1920; in Buffalo Cross Roads, PA



Died: May 21, 2019; in Arlington Heights, IL



Annie Elizabeth (n e Brouse) Hauge, 99, from Arlington Heights, ILL., died May 21, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a devoted Lutheran, loving wife to Edwin Peter Hauge, mother to Raymond, Karen Hymes (n e Hauge) and Roger, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from Frankford School of Nursing in 1941. Annie was a Naval Officer on the U.S.S Tranquility serving in World War II in the Pacific. The Tranquility was one of the first hospital responders to the U.S.S Indianapolis disaster in 1945. Born on March 14, 1920 to farmers Homer Ray Brouse and Sallie Emeline (n e Gessner) Brouse in Buffalo Cross Roads, Penn., Annie was the oldest of 11, Norman, Charlie, John, Charlotte, Dick, Robert, Seleca, Esther, George, and Shirley. She grew up on a 65 acre dairy farm and attended local schools.



Annie graduated as a Registered Nurse in November of 1941. She enlisted in the Naval Nurse Corp at the Philadelphia Naval yard and was given the commission Ensign in 1942. She trained at Georgetown University and was then assigned to Bethesda, MD Naval Hospital as a nurse dietician. There she trained for hospital duty aboard ship. She was assigned as 2nd Lieutenant aboard the U.S.S Tranquility in January 1945. She met her husband, Edwin, at an Officer's Ball at the Knickerbocker Officer's Club in Chicago and they were married six months later. She left the Navy because married women were not allowed in the service at that time.



Annie and Ed were married on May 22, 1946 and were married for 58 years until Ed's death in 2004.



Annie enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and cooking. She also found great joy by working in the church and spreading the teachings of Christ.



Survivors include two sons, Raymond (Micheline) Hauge of Fox River Grove and Roger (Rosemarie Hohol) Hauge of Evanston; a daughter, Karen (Paul) Hymes of Camrose, Alberta, Canada; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Peter Hauge; parents; her brothers, Norman, Robert, George, Charles and John; and her sister Esther.



Visitation at Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home, 7715 W. Route 14, Crystal Lake on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service 4:00 PM.



Interment services will be in the Dreisbach Church and Cemetery in Mifflinburg, PA. Funeral info: 815-455-2233 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019