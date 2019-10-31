|
|
ANNIE LOGAN
Born: November 12, 1961; in Harvard, IL
Died: October 21, 2019; in St. Louis, MO
"Annie" Logan, DVM, born Anne Harding Sears, had a love for animals from her very first days. As a teenager, she spent countless hours after school caring for and riding horses in local barns. Her love for animals led her to the University of Missouri, Columbia to become a veterinarian. After spending several years in general practice in the St. Louis area, she moved to a small farm in Harvard, Illinois; specialized in equine veterinary medicine; and founded her private practice Animal Natural Healing Arts. She never turned away a stray animal who appeared on the farm, and they were legion.
Annie worked tirelessly to improve her abilities to understand and bond with her patients, and to provide them with healing, relief and emotional well-being. She never ceased learning and studying, and was at the forefront of combining traditional veterinary care with eastern methods, chiropractic care, acupuncture and other sophisticated techniques so that she could provide more thorough care and comfort. Watching her work, one could clearly see how thoroughly the horses she helped would bond with her, respond to her touch, and feel relief. She was a fixture at horse shows throughout the Midwest and Florida, traveling to care for horses that grew to depend upon her empathy and ability.
Always a free spirit, Annie blessed those around her with her wonderful sense of humor, appreciating the quirks of human and animal personalities alike. She shared her abundant love and tolerance, instinctively responding to people suffering with emotional pain, quietly trying to ease their suffering often by sharing a few kind words and listening patiently to anything they wanted to say. She also loved gardening or watching the chickens on the farm with her husband Chris, sailing on Lake Geneva, keeping in touch with her many friends, and seeking deeper spiritual enlightenment.
After years of providing healing and comfort to those around her, however, Annie tragically lost her own battle with mental suffering and ended her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Kern Sears, and her mother, Sarah Kerr Sears. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Chris O?Boyle, her sisters Sarah Sears of New York City, Elizabeth Parsons and her husband Lin Parsons of Portland, ME, her brother Robert Sears, his wife Lisa Waits, and their daughter Emmeline Sears of Menlo Park, CA.
The world today, for people and animals, is profoundly better because Annie Logan was among us and she left us far too soon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine; Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock, Illinois; or the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York (directed toward scoliosis research).
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 31, 2019