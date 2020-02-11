|
|
Anson D. Longaker
Born: October 25, 1920; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: February 6, 2020; in Knoxville, TN
Anson D. Longaker, 99, a longtime resident of Crystal Lake, passed away on February 6, 2020, in Knoxville, TN, where he had lived the last two years. He was born in Chicago on October 25, 1920, the son of Anson D. Longaker, Sr. and Margaret Jane (O'Boyle) Longaker.
Anson attended Marietta College and was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. On Christmas Day, 1941, he married Marjorie E. Surridge. They were happily married for 61 years until Marjorie passed away in 2003.
Following Pearl Harbor, Anson enlisted in the Army Air Corps in March of 1942. After four years of active duty during World War II, he continued in the Air Force Reserves until he was honorably discharged from military service in 1958 at the rank of Captain.
In 1946, Anson began his long career in the fields of insurance and real estate when he was employed at Boyle Flagg & Seaman, a Chicago insurance firm, as an underwriter. He obtained an insurance broker's license in 1950 and later a real estate broker's license. In 1957, he joined Rumpf Agency in Barrington and sold residential and commercial properties. Anson established the Longaker Agency in Crystal Lake in 1959, a real estate and insurance firm, which he owned and operated with his wife, Marjorie, until their retirement in 1987. Anson was a member of the Lion's Club of Crystal Lake, serving in many capacities for nearly 50 years.
He is survived by his daughter Jane E. Levy of Knoxville; son David S. (Anna Mae) Longaker of Glenview; granddaughters Amy B. (Matthew) Stevens and Sarah A. (Tony) Busse of Knoxville; grandsons David A. Longaker and Thomas J. Longaker of Glenview; and great-grandchildren Hayden L. Stevens, Griffin A. Busse, Andrew D. Busse, and Madeleine E. Busse of Knoxville.
Anson was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, and his daughter Gail A. Longaker, who passed away in 2018.
A private graveside service will be held at St. James at Sag Bridge Cemetery in Lemont, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Lion's Club of Crystal Lake. For more information, contact Click Funeral Home in Knoxville at 865-671-6100, or visit clickfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020