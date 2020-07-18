Anthony Carl Busch Sr.
Born: October 26, 1963
Died: May 16, 2020
Anthony Carl "Tony" Busch Sr., 56, passed away peacefully May 16, 2020. Tony was born October 26, 1963.
Loving father of Brianne (Eric) Novak and Anthony "TJ" Busch Jr.; caring brother of Maryann (David) Gunderson, Norman J. (Julia) Busch Jr., Barbara A. (Robert) Runge, John M. (Debbie Gentile) Busch, James J. Busch and Edward B. Busch. Anthony is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces, nephews.
He was loved very much by many and will be greatly missed. Anthony served our country proudly in the Marine Reserves. He was a jack of all trades, and was very creative. Anthony also loved fireworks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information, call Dundee Funeral Home, 847-857-0000. Please visit dundeefh.com
