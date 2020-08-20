1/1
Anthony J. Hudek

Born: October 26, 1940; in Aurora, IL

Died: August 17, 2020; in Cary, IL

Anthony J. "Tony" Hudek, age 79 of Cary passed away August 17, 2020 at his home. He was born October 26, 1940 in Aurora, IL., the son of Joseph and Louise Hudek.

Tony is survived by his wife Martha J. Hudek, his children: Joe Hudek, LouAnn (Pat) Jenkinson and Jenny Hudek, his grandchildren: Joey Hudek, Josh Hudek, Jake Hudek, Kayla Jenkinson and Jeffrey Jenkinson as well as his great grandchildren: Jamison, Jillian and Charley. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Janet Carsten.

Tony was the last of a breed as he owned and operated the Hudek Farm in Cary for his entire life. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus at SS. Peter & Paul Church.

There will be a Funeral Mass offered for Tony on Saturday, August 22, 2020 beginning at 11:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by entombment at Windridge Memorial Park. Memorials in Tony's name would be appreciated to the Cary-Grove AmVets.

For information: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
