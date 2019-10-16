Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Antoinette R. Padula


1936 - 2019
Antoinette R. Padula Obituary
Antoinette R. Padula

Born: May 26, 1936; in Taranto, Italy

Died: October 12, 2019 ; in Huntley, IL

Antoinette R. Padula, 83 of Huntley, died October 12, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 1:00pm at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Antoinette was born May 26, 1936 in Taranto, Italy the daughter of Gerado and Raphaela Prete. She worked as an Accounting Clerk for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, John, her sons, Mark Padula, and Anthony (Genevieve) Padula, by her sister, Isabella Prete. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, John, sister-in-law, Marlene and sister, Anna, brother-in-law, Andrea Fanelli.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
