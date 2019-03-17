Ardis J. White



Born: January 2, 1947; in Lynn, IN



Died: March 8, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Ardis J. White, age 72, of Woodstock, passed away March 8, 2019 in Woodstock.



She was born on January 2, 1947 in Lynn, IN, to Colby and Jean (McCoughney) Reed. She married Daniel White July 1, 1978.



Ardis grew up on a farm. She loved gardening, the arts, sewing, traveling,spending time with friends, dining out, West Highland White Terriers, and spending time with her grandsons.



She is survived by her daughter, Adrienne (Luke) Driessen; grandsons, Quinton and Dylan Driessen; step children, Connie (Arnie) Gamboa and Danny White.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Daniel, and her brother, Bill Reed.



A gathering will be held in her memory Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either one of the following: The Old Courthouse Arts Center 101 N. Johnson St. Woodstock, ILor Boxer Rebound Rescue P.O. Box 214, Ringwood, IL 60072.



For information, call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website atwww.slmcfh.com.