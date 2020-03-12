|
|
Arleene O. Thiel
Born: November 26, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 1, 2020; in Arlington Heights, IL
Arleene O. Thiel (nÃ©e Jost) died peacefully in Northwest Community Hospital on March 1, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois at the age of 80.
Arleene was born on November 26, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois.
Arleene is survived by her children, Gerald (Shary) Thiel, Jr., Richard (JoAnn) Thiel, Randall Thiel, Nancy (Bob) Melerski, Judith Guliuzzo; siblings, Laureli (Billy) Watkins and Theodore Jost. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and LaVerne (Cellner) Jost. Beloved Grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She worked at Walmart in McHenry/Johnsburg for over 25 years. She was also a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, Illinois.
Beloved by everyone who met her. Her love of family and her faith was her guiding light.
Memorial visitation Saturday, March 14th, 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private.
Memorial donations in Arleene's name may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 12, 2020