Arlene Eickstaedt



Born: July 5, 1927; in Harvard, IL



Died: October 21, 2020; in Mesa, AZ



Arlene Eickstaedt passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona; to finally join her beloved husband, Carl. She was born July 5, 1927, in Harvard, Illinois to George and Ethyl Lindsay. Arlene graduated from Harvard High School in 1945. She continued her education at Selen's School of Cosmetology in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated in 1946 and met Carl Eickstaedt shortly afterward, who had recently returned from the war. She married Carl on September 19, 1946, at the age of 19. Arlene and Carl moved to the family farm in Harvard, Illinois, where she gave birth to two children. Carl later attended college in Whitewater, Wisconsin, on the GI Bill, where Arlene worked as a beautician. Carl graduated in 1952 and they returned to the family farm in Harvard, Illinois. Arlene supplemented the farm income by working as an inspector at Guardian Electric in Woodstock, Illinois. She left after 10 years to give birth to a third child. Arlene and Carl worked on the family farm for about 20 years. During that time, Arlene and Carl both earned their Real Estate licenses and sold some family properties before retiring to Holiday Travel Park in Englewood, Florida, in 1979. They also spent several years living in Pismo Beach, California, and Mesa, Arizona. They returned to their beloved Englewood, Florida in 1984, until Carl's passing away in 1998. Sometime later Arlene moved to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for 5 years. She then moved to Mesa, Arizona, near her care giving daughter, Jeannine, until recently passing away.



Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Opal Fitch.



She is survived by three children: Diane Pennebecker (Dean), Sarasota, Florida, and Brookfield, Wisconsin; Gary Eichsteadt, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Jeannine Perona (Mike), Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren: Mark Eickstaedt, Lake Elsinore, California; Ashley Perona, Scottsdale, Arizona; Jordan Broughton (Chad), Mesa, Arizona; Julianna Eickstaedt, student, Pleasantville, New York; two great granddaughters: Jade and Carly Eickstaedt, Lake Elsinore, California.



Burial services will be at a later date.



Arlene was a loving mother and caring friend to many neighbors; gifting them with wonderful cherry pies and fun get-togethers. She enjoyed traveling with husband, Carl, and her Bailey's Irish Cream. May we all raise a glass of Bailey's Irish Cream and remember sweet Arlene!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store