Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map

Arlene H. Kerns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene H. Kerns Obituary
Arlene H. Kerns

Born: January 26, 1932

Died: February 29, 2020

Arlene H. Kerns, 88, of Crystal Lake passed away February 29, 2020, and she was reunited with the love of her life, Robert H. Kerns Sr.

She was born January 26, 1932 in Chicago to Charles and Caroline (Kellerman) Schmidt. She was married to the love of her life, Robert H. Kerns Sr., together they had nine children.

Arlene enjoyed casino trips with her daughters, playing bingo and she loved Vegas. Arlene was always thinking of others, whether it was spending the holidays together, making Easter baskets for co-workers or baking for her kids and their friends. She was a very loving and caring person, who had a special place in her heart for her grandpup, Millie. Arlene had a soft spot for all animals and enjoyed going to parks. She loved flowers, especially white irises, which she had as her wedding flower.

She is survived by her children, Robin Gibb, Bob Kerns, Dave Kerns, Bonnie Kerns, Pete Kerns, and Mark (Tess) Kerns; her sisters, Dolores Townsend and Norma (Wayne) Lowery; her brother-in-law, Richie Kerns; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her children, Carrie Sue Kerns, Nick Kerns, Gary Kerns; and her son-in-law, Guy Gibb; her grandpup, Reagan; her siblings, Eleanor, Don, Betty, Chuck, Bob, Carolyn, and Evelyn; and her brother-in-law, Phillip Kerns.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 3 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 10 am on Wednesday, March 4 at the funeral home.Interment in Irving Park Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crystal Pines Health Care and JourneyCare Hospice.

For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -