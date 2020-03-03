|
Arlene H. Kerns
Born: January 26, 1932
Died: February 29, 2020
Arlene H. Kerns, 88, of Crystal Lake passed away February 29, 2020, and she was reunited with the love of her life, Robert H. Kerns Sr.
She was born January 26, 1932 in Chicago to Charles and Caroline (Kellerman) Schmidt. She was married to the love of her life, Robert H. Kerns Sr., together they had nine children.
Arlene enjoyed casino trips with her daughters, playing bingo and she loved Vegas. Arlene was always thinking of others, whether it was spending the holidays together, making Easter baskets for co-workers or baking for her kids and their friends. She was a very loving and caring person, who had a special place in her heart for her grandpup, Millie. Arlene had a soft spot for all animals and enjoyed going to parks. She loved flowers, especially white irises, which she had as her wedding flower.
She is survived by her children, Robin Gibb, Bob Kerns, Dave Kerns, Bonnie Kerns, Pete Kerns, and Mark (Tess) Kerns; her sisters, Dolores Townsend and Norma (Wayne) Lowery; her brother-in-law, Richie Kerns; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her children, Carrie Sue Kerns, Nick Kerns, Gary Kerns; and her son-in-law, Guy Gibb; her grandpup, Reagan; her siblings, Eleanor, Don, Betty, Chuck, Bob, Carolyn, and Evelyn; and her brother-in-law, Phillip Kerns.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 3 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 10 am on Wednesday, March 4 at the funeral home.Interment in Irving Park Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crystal Pines Health Care and JourneyCare Hospice.
For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020