Arlene June Donnelly



Born: May 31, 1932; in Geneva, IL



Died: March 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake



Arlene June Donnelly, 86, of Crystal Lake, was born May 31, 1932 in Geneva, IL to Gustaf Levin and Alice (nee Munson) Johnson. She passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Crystal Lake.



Arlene was a long time Crystal Lake resident, graduating from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1950. She married Richard Donnelly in 1952 and moved out east. Arlene moved from Lincoln Park, NJ back to Crystal Lake in 1964 where she raised four sons. In her early years, she was a member of Parents without Partners. She also worked at Oak Industries. Arlene was an active member of First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake. She was also a member of the Crystal Lake Herald Heraldry Guard Boosters. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family.



She is survived by her sons, Richard Donnelly, David Donnelly, Gary (Laura) Donnelly, and Robert Donnelly; her grandchildren, Rick Donnelly, Justin Armstrong, Gary (Jamie) Donnelly, Amy Hart, and Katie (Jay) Sindlinger; and her great grandchildren, Ricky, Gracie, Mariah, Bradyn, Aubrey, Matilyn, Richard, Laura, Vincent, Alyssa, Blake, and Jace. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A committal service will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461 Pierson St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 or Heartland Hospice, www.heartlandhospice.com.



