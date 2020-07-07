Arline Ann Olsen
Born: Date; June 22, 1937; in Belle
Fourche, SD
Died: June 27, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Arline Ann Olsen, resident of Crystal Lake for the past 45 years, passed away peacefully in her home after a brief illness on June 27, 2020.
She was born June 22, 1937 in Belle Fourche, SD, the daughter of Wilma and Troxel Boyer.
Arline was a 1955 graduate of Belle Fourche High School. She attended South Dakota State College in Brookings, SD, where she earned her degree in nursing in 1959.
On October 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Jim Olsen.
Arline started her nursing career at the John Burns Memorial Hospital in Belle Fourche, SD. She held various nursing jobs, culminating as the nurse at Cary Grove High School for 17 years.
Arline was active in collection and delivery of Christmas presents for the needy with Cary Grove High School and St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She was also very involved with Little Christopher's Resale Shop, Bible study and Sunday church services.
She enjoyed spending the winter months for the last 20 years of retirement on Marco Island; loved Easter sunrise service on the beach, and enjoying visits from family and friends.
When not on Marco Island, Arline was proudly following her grandchildren through their various high school sports programs such as soccer, basketball, swimming, water polo, and dance team.
Arline will mostly be remembered as a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Her faith in Christ was steadfast regardless of her circumstances.
Arline is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim Olsen; her children, Michael F. (Vanessa) Olsen of Naperville, Eric J. (Janice) Olsen of Chelmsford, MA, Richard W. Olsen of Addison, TX, and Mary Olsen (Kenneth) Ryan of Crystal Lake; her grandchildren, Tyler, Graham, Hannah, Jonathan, and Lauren Olsen, and Nora and Teagan Ryan; her sister, Lennis Watts; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pat Snoozy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Arline's name to Little Christopher's Resale Shop, 469 Lake St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
