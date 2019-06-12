|
|
Arthur Barber
Born: September 9, 1949
Died: June 8, 2019
Arthur "Ray" Barber, 69, passed away on June 8, 2019. Ray was the devoted and loving husband of 41 years to Kathleen Barber (nee Murphy). Ray and Kathy were married in Chicago and moved to Crystal Lake, where they started their family.
Ray was the cherished father of Shannon (Kevin) Moffett and Matthew Barber. He was the proud grandfather of Austin Moffett. Dear brother of Jimmy Barber, Barb (Daryl) Downing, and Nancy (David) MacDonald. He was a fond uncle and friend to many.
He is preceded in death by: his parents: Mary Jane and Arthur Barber; his siblings: John Barber and David Barber.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10am, until time of Funeral Service at 11am. Burial at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: and Special Olympics. For info call (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 12, 2019