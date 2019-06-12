Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Barber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Barber Obituary
Arthur Barber

Born: September 9, 1949

Died: June 8, 2019

Arthur "Ray" Barber, 69, passed away on June 8, 2019. Ray was the devoted and loving husband of 41 years to Kathleen Barber (nee Murphy). Ray and Kathy were married in Chicago and moved to Crystal Lake, where they started their family.

Ray was the cherished father of Shannon (Kevin) Moffett and Matthew Barber. He was the proud grandfather of Austin Moffett. Dear brother of Jimmy Barber, Barb (Daryl) Downing, and Nancy (David) MacDonald. He was a fond uncle and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by: his parents: Mary Jane and Arthur Barber; his siblings: John Barber and David Barber.

Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10am, until time of Funeral Service at 11am. Burial at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: and Special Olympics. For info call (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now