Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI 53184
(262) 275-2171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
111 Fremont St.
Walworth, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
111 Fremont St.
Walworth, WI
Arthur E. Anderson


1930 - 2019
Arthur E. Anderson

Born: June 22, 1930

Died: November 11, 2019

Arthur E. Anderson, age 89, of Big Foot, died November 11, 2019. Art was born on the family farm on June 22, 1930 and he passed away in the same bedroom where he was born. Art was the son of John and Amanda Anderson, immigrants from Sweden. Art graduated from Walworth High School, Class of 1947.

Art was a dairy farmer on the Anderson homestead until 1973, and continued as a grain farmer until he decided to rent the land to neighbors. He was one of the initial employees of Kikkoman Foods in Walworth. Art and Marilyn were fortunate to travel to Japan on 2 occasions to Kikkoman's headquarters. He served on the Harvard Fire Department for 25 years.

Art was full of life and enjoyed causing as much mayhem as possible. Art loved practical jokes. He was a man who lived his life on his own terms. He was a great neighbor and was a help to many over the years.

Art was the unofficial mayor of Big Foot, and the President of the Big Foot Cemetery Board. Art was a deer hunter for 72 years. Many of those years were spent hunting on their farm in Augusta. He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Walworth.

Art married Marilyn Robinson on September 21, 1952. They raised two children, Jim and Mary. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and his children, Jim (Brooke) of Capron, Mary (Michael) of Walworth and his grandchildren: Niklas (Kaitlyn), Hans, Stephen (Angel), Andrew, Amanda (Alexander), Daniel, and Linda.

He was predeceased by his son John, his brothers Harry and Carl, and his sister Helen.

The family will receive friends on November 15 from 4pm to 8pm at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St., Walworth, WI 53184. Burial will follow at Big Foot Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on November 16 at 10:00AM at Church.

Memorial funds may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ.

For more information call Toynton's Walworth Funeral home at 262-275-2171.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
