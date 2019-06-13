Arvid L. Widmayer



Arvid L. Widmayer, age 83, passed away June 3, 2019 at his home in Woodstock, IL.



Arvid was born in Woodstock, IL, the son of Lyle and Dora (Henning) Widmayer. He attended Woodstock schools. He attened classes in Chicago forhis tool and die work. He worked for Duro Tool and Die for Carl Schmelzer and Karl Klause. He was in the U.S. Army.



He married Ingrid (Lilja) and had two wonderful sons, Jeffrey Harold and Robert Brian Widmayer.



He was a genius in putting things together. He built a motorcycle that the parts arrived in baskets. Then rode it and sold it. He also built a stereo console from scratch. It sounded Wonderful.



He restored an old car, a 47 Ford, put in an engine, did all the seats, had it painted. It turned out beautiful.



He loved life, camping, snowmobiling. 5th wheeling out west. He had a great sense of humor.



He had a group of guys thathe was fond of that he met with at McDonald's. He was always there by 5am . He treasured his school buddies and new friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister,; Janice Bielski and son; Robert Widmayer.



The visitation and burial will be private for the famliy. This was Arvid's wishes. (GO PACKERS!)



All Memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship Church 200 Cairns Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary