Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
461 Pierson St
Crystal Lake, IL
Astrid Lumbye Rapp


1930 - 2019
Astrid Lumbye Rapp Obituary
Astrid Lumbye Rapp

Born: July 21, 1930

Died: March 25, 2019

Astrid Lumbye Rapp (nee Sorensen) of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on March 25, 2019 at age 88. She was born July 21, 1930 in Chicago to the late George and Theodora Sorensen.

Astrid will be deeply missed by her beloved children, James (Kellie) Rapp, Anita (Russ) Roewer and Melinda (Brian) Wolfe; cherished grandchildren, Ryan Rapp, Drew Roewer, Madison Wolfe and Lauren Wolfe; dear brother, Hans Sorensen; and treasured family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her darling husband, James Haslam Rapp; cherished grandson, Dillon Roewer; and dear sister, Doris Witt.

Astrid lived in Crystal Lake for 82 years and graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1948. She married her one great love, James, on October 24, 1953. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, Auntie and friend. She worked as a telephone operator and realtor and loved living on Crystal Lake for 63 years. Astrid will be remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, kindness, caring heart, love of gardening and Crystal Lake.

The memorial visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Davenport Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave in Crystal Lake. Her funeral will be at 10:00am, Saturday, March 30 at First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St in Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to the Crystal Lake Park District for the Monarch Butterfly Garden, dedicated in Astrid's memory, located across the street from Main Beach.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Homeand Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
