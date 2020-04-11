|
Audrey J. Brooks
Born: December 21, 1935
Died: April 7, 2020
Audrey J. Brooks, 84 of Hampshire, died peacefully, April 7, 2020.
Audrey was born December 21, 1935 in St. Paul, MN and grew up in Menomonie, WI. She married Carl F. Brooks, former principal of Hampshire High School, on August 24, 1957. The couple first made their home in Algonquin. Later, in 1979, the family moved into a home that Carl built in Hampshire where they lived for 38 years. Audrey worked outside of the home, building a career as an insurance broker, but had the great gift of making every birthday and holiday special. She was an avid Cubs and Packer fan. In her later years, she became an expert ceramic painter. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Mike) Gavigan, Scott (Sharon) Brooks and Melissa (John) Mini, by her grandchildren, Kira, Hiliary, Mike, Michelle and Erin and great grandchild, Ryder.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Carl.
Private family services will be held, followed by a private burial at Hampshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church / Ladies Aid- 43W301 Plank Road, Hampshire, Illinois 60140.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020