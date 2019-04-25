Audrey L. Bye



Born: November 16, 1929; in Austin, MN



Died: March 24, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Audrey L. Bye was born on 11-16-29 in Austin, MN to Elmer and Elsa (Condo) Smith. She grew up in Minneapolis, MN where she met her husband of 69 years, Carlton P. Bye. They were married on Oct. 25, 1950 and moved to Florida where Carl began 6 years of active duty in the U. S. Navy. They moved to Illinois in 1956 when Carl was hired by United Air Lines, and in 1965, they moved their family to McHenry, IL where she spent the remainder of her life. Audrey enjoyed being a wife and mother even though she was often the sole disciplinarian and problem solver for the family while her husband was away flying his trips. She had many pets over the years who brought her great joy: dogs, horses, birds and barn cats. She loved riding her horses through the woods around McHenry and Palmyra, WI with her friend, Marsha. She played golf and dominoes with her friends at McHenry Country Club and was an avid bookworm. She loved watching nature documentaries and dabbled as an artist. She looked forward to spending her winters in Sarasota, FL and whiled away hours on the beach looking for seashells and watching the spectacular sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico.



She is survived by her loving husband, Carlton; daughter Cindy (Bill) Tegtmeier; granddaughters Amy (Ben) Pusakulich and Kim Tegtmeier (Gabe Romero); and great-grandchildren Shayla, Tea and Taylor Pusakulich; and Austin Romero. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Jan Smith Stockbridge and her children: Charlene Clouse and Michael Bye.



Audrey's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the caring staff at The Springs in Crystal Lake for their wonderful care and concern during her stay. Their efforts to keep her comfortable and calm were greatly appreciated.



Services for Audrey will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Churth, 404 N. Green St. McHenry, IL.. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to: Dream Riders Equine Therapy, 4701 N. Oak Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60012. Interment will be private and held at a later date. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019