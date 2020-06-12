Audrey M. Niehoff
Audrey M. Niehoff

Audrey M. (nee Michels) Niehoff, beloved wife of the late James H. Niehoff; loving mother of James H. Jr. (Eileen), Michael (Janet), Carolyn (David) Butler, Jeffrey (Pam), Mark (Kristin), Marcy and Susan (Eric) Klutke; cherished grandmother of Crystal, Ashton, Timothy, Taylor, Kevin, James III, Katie, Halle, Morgan, Mason, Ryan, Megan, Eric, Lauren and Kaitlyn; fond great-grandmother of Merritt, Elijah, Emma, Beckett, Lily, Kate, Brooks and James; and dear sister of Susan (Raymond) Ramos.

Private services will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave a condolence for the family or a fond memory of Audrey.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
