Audrey M. Niehoff
Audrey M. (nee Michels) Niehoff, beloved wife of the late James H. Niehoff; loving mother of James H. Jr. (Eileen), Michael (Janet), Carolyn (David) Butler, Jeffrey (Pam), Mark (Kristin), Marcy and Susan (Eric) Klutke; cherished grandmother of Crystal, Ashton, Timothy, Taylor, Kevin, James III, Katie, Halle, Morgan, Mason, Ryan, Megan, Eric, Lauren and Kaitlyn; fond great-grandmother of Merritt, Elijah, Emma, Beckett, Lily, Kate, Brooks and James; and dear sister of Susan (Raymond) Ramos.
Private services will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave a condolence for the family or a fond memory of Audrey.
Audrey M. (nee Michels) Niehoff, beloved wife of the late James H. Niehoff; loving mother of James H. Jr. (Eileen), Michael (Janet), Carolyn (David) Butler, Jeffrey (Pam), Mark (Kristin), Marcy and Susan (Eric) Klutke; cherished grandmother of Crystal, Ashton, Timothy, Taylor, Kevin, James III, Katie, Halle, Morgan, Mason, Ryan, Megan, Eric, Lauren and Kaitlyn; fond great-grandmother of Merritt, Elijah, Emma, Beckett, Lily, Kate, Brooks and James; and dear sister of Susan (Raymond) Ramos.
Private services will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave a condolence for the family or a fond memory of Audrey.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.