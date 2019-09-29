|
Baltus Wilhelm Ortmann
Born: July 31, 1935; in Johannisburg, Germany
Died: September 19, 2019; Woodstock, IL
Baltus "Bill" Wilhelm Ortmann passed away at Journey Care in Woodstock, Illinois on September 19, 2019 at the age of 84.
Per his request, no service will be held at this time.
Baltus was born July 31, 1935 in Johannisburg, Germany and has two sisters. Bultus migrated to the United States to live with his late Aunt Rose at the age of 19. He attended night classes at Fenger High School in Chicago for two years to learn English while working at the Drake Hotel as an assistant chef. He became a citizen of the United States and was very proud of his citizenship. He met his late wife, Hilda, in a dance hall and they soon married and had three children, two sons and a daughter. He retired from Motorola after 26 years of continuous service where he worked as a mechanic.
He is survived by his family and their spouses, including his two sisters Ingrid Stracke and Heidi Behnke; his children Michael Ortmann, Luise (Ken) Pohlmeier, and Eric Cortman; his five grandchildren: Joseph (Samantha) McMillan, Katherine (Chris) Karcher, Ryan Ortmann, Rebecca Ortmann, and Olivia Pohlmeier; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Baltus enjoyed camping, walking along nature paths, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed, always loved, and never forgotten. Baluts always had good words of advice that he shared with his friends and family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 29, 2019