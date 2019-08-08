Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Barbara A. (Dalby) Lockinger


1940 - 2019
Barbara A. (Dalby) Lockinger Obituary
Barbara A. Lockinger

Born: January 11, 1940

Died: August 7, 2019

Barbara A. (Dalby) Lockinger, 79, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

She was born in Huntley on January 11, 1940 to Robert Nels and Ruth (Meiser) Dalby. She married Charles "Chuck" Lockinger on February 13, 1960 in Woodstock. He passed away in April of 2006.

Barbara had worked for Oak Industries, and then Guardian Electric until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed crocheting, girls fast pitch softball, and photography. She was an artist with pencil, charcoal, or her favorite, water color. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her treasured grand dogs.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Steven) Wood of Woodstock, Jodi (Michael) Thornburgh of Wonder Lake and Denise Lockinger of Woodstock; a grandson, Paul Thornburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Edward Dalby.

Visitation services will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue Woodstock. The visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
