Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 North Taylor Street
Marengo, IL
Barbara Ann Bigalke

Born: December 22, 1949; in Rockford, IL

Died: May 18, 2019; in Marengo, IL

Barbara Ann Bigalke of Marengo passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 in her home. She was born December 22, 1949 in Rockford the only child of Harold (Bud) McGovern and Margaret (Gabrielson) McGovern. She married Michael Bigalke on July 26, 1969 in Sacred Heart Church in Marengo.

She worked for over 30 years at Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by her husband; Michael, daughters; Lisa (Frank) Neuman and Sara (Alex) Dean, three grandsons; Michael, Jacob, and Owen.

Memorial Mass at 10am, Friday May 24, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 North Taylor Street, Marengo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heart land Hospice 6000 East State Street, Rockford IL 61108 or St Vincent DePaul Society of Sacred Heart Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2019
