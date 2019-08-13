|
Barbara Ann Corbett
Born: January 24, 1936; Woodstock, IL
Died: August 2, 2019; Woodstock, IL
Barbara Ann (Roskie) Corbett , age 83, passed away August 2, 2019 after a short illness. She was the daughter of Toney and Catherine Roskie . She is survived by her loving daughter Dena (Dave) Vollman of Niles, Michigan and her sister Caryl (Dan) Lemanski of Woodstock. She passed away at Journey Care Woodstock, the same hospital in which she was born on in January 24, 1936. Barbara will also be missed by her adoring granddaughters Ashely, Aleyna, Amanda (Ryan) Jerdon and great-granddaughter Evelyn Jerdon also of Niles, MI., her nephew David Lemanski, her niece Stacie Udelhoven and her daughters Taylor and Kendall of St. Charles, IL who will miss her smiling presence.
Barbara grew up at the Todd School and graduated from Woodstock High School. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in education. At NIU she was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority which later became Delta Zeta. She went on to serve as an elementary school teacher in Illinois and Indiana. In her later years she worked for the McHenry County Workforce Center and later for the McHenry County Youth Services Bureau. While living at Hearthstone she was the President of the Residents Council Board.
She was also an active and long time member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the Evangelical Committee.
In lieu of flowers please direct your donation to Journey Care Foundation 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010.
Memorials in Barbara's memory would be appreciated by the First Presbyterian Church, Woodstock, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019