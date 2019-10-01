Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sorren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anne Sorren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Anne Sorren Obituary
Barbara Anne Sorren

nee Rogers

Born: April 27, 1943; in Harvard, IL

Died: July 7, 2019; in Peoria, AZ

Barbara "Barb"Anne Sorren, nee Rogers peacefully passed away on July 7, 2019 in Peoria, AZ.

Barbara was born April 27, 1943 in Harvard, IL to Van and Darlene Rogers. Barbara graduated from Harvard High School in 1961. She attended Illinois State University and married Vincent Sorren on June 27, 1965. Barbara loved her family, loved Arizona, and loved the mountains. She always made everyone feel loved and special and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Amy Jolene Sorren (John) Kothe and Joseph Patrick Sorren; her five grandchildren, Madeline Kothe , Abigail Kothe, and Katherine Kothe, Martha Sorren, and Henry (Sherry) Sorren; Siblings, Mary Rogers Knop, Harold (Judy) Rogers, Floyd (Linda) Rogers, Bonnie Rogers (Gary) Coffman; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Van W and Darlene Elizabeth Rogers; her son, Vincent Van Sorren; her brother, David Van Rogers; and brother-in-law, Lyle Knop.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.