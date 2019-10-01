|
Barbara Anne Sorren
nee Rogers
Born: April 27, 1943; in Harvard, IL
Died: July 7, 2019; in Peoria, AZ
Barbara "Barb"Anne Sorren, nee Rogers peacefully passed away on July 7, 2019 in Peoria, AZ.
Barbara was born April 27, 1943 in Harvard, IL to Van and Darlene Rogers. Barbara graduated from Harvard High School in 1961. She attended Illinois State University and married Vincent Sorren on June 27, 1965. Barbara loved her family, loved Arizona, and loved the mountains. She always made everyone feel loved and special and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Amy Jolene Sorren (John) Kothe and Joseph Patrick Sorren; her five grandchildren, Madeline Kothe , Abigail Kothe, and Katherine Kothe, Martha Sorren, and Henry (Sherry) Sorren; Siblings, Mary Rogers Knop, Harold (Judy) Rogers, Floyd (Linda) Rogers, Bonnie Rogers (Gary) Coffman; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Van W and Darlene Elizabeth Rogers; her son, Vincent Van Sorren; her brother, David Van Rogers; and brother-in-law, Lyle Knop.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 1, 2019