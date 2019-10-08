Northwest Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willow Creek Huntley Church
38W133 Huntley Road
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Creek Huntley Church
38W133 Huntley Road
Barbara Ellen Saletta


1947 - 2019
Barbara Ellen Saletta

Born: July 22, 1947

Died: October 1, 2019

Barbara Ellen Saletta, 72 of Huntley, died peacefully, October 1, 2019 with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9-11am with a service at 11:00am all at Willow Creek Huntley Church-38W133 Huntley Road. Please enter at door 2. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to www.curesarcoma.org

Barbara was born July 22, 1947 in Chicago, the daughter of Barney and Ruth Dahl. She worked as a legal assistant for many years. She was the past president of Elgin Kiwanis Club. On September 16, 2001 she married James Saletta. Barb enjoyed the outdoors, biking, hiking and traveling. Barb was devoted and faithful and took great pride in Willow Creek Church Huntley . She brought joy into many lives and was very social. Barbs greatest joy were her children, and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Saletta, her sons, Rush (Melissa) Rudolph, Reid Rudolph, grandchildren, Corbin, Gavin, Jaxon, Hanna, Coleton and Ashton, by her step daughters, Katie (Ken) Sparkes, Jennifer Buzo, by her sister, Marjorie (Dennis) Matchinski and by her sister-in-law, Susan McGraw and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Dahl.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
