Barbara G. Stechman
Born: July 4, 1936
Died: March 7, 2020
Barbara G. Stechman, 83 of Huntley, died peacefully, March 7, 2020.
Barbara was born July 4, 1936 in Chicago, the daughter of George and Gladys Weinant. In 1968 she married John W. Stechman. She worked in accounts payable. She enjoyed Bunco and Bingo and was an avid Cub fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, John, her children, Camilla Steffen, Cynthia (Gary) Hartig and Jody (Roy) Nelson, by her grandchildren, Eric, Christopher, Christina, Damien and Roy and by her great grandchildren, Emma, Kayla, and Jonathan and, Calvin. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (Bob) Mallo and nieces Beth and Tammy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George.
No services are planned at this time for further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020