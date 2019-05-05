|
|
Barbara Green
Born: June 5, 1943; in Selma, AL
Died: April 27, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Barbara Green, 75, of McHenry, IL, passed away on April 27, 2019 surrounded by family at Journey Care in Barrington. She was born June 5, 1943 in Selma, Alabama to Vincent and Fenrande Fiore.
She is survived by her son Clinton (rose) Green, daughter Whitney (Chad) Welch, and grandchildren Tony, Samantha, Brett, and Luke Green, and Colton Welch.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Philip Green.
A Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Algonquin are in care of the arrangements for information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 5, 2019