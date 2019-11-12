Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Barbara Wisowaty
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Barbara H. Wisowaty Obituary
BARBARA H. WISOWATY

Born: May 20, 1928

Died: November 6, 2019

Visitation for Barbara Helen Wisowaty 91, (nee Berek), is from 10-12 PM (noon) on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein.

She was born May 20, 1928 to Anna Sophie (nee Wojcik) and Adam Edward Berek and died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at home.

Barbara and her late husband Larry were part of the greatest generation in that Barbara waited for Larry to come back from overseas during WW II. They moved to Mundelein from Chicago in 1954 to Fairhaven Lane where they raised their children. Barbara enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and politics. She knew what districts every representative and senator was from, what they supported, and what they did not. But her family was her most important concern, always.

She is survived by her children Barbara Ann (Carl Strom) Wisowaty, David Michael (Catherine) Wisowaty, Daniel Edward (Alma) Wisowaty, Damian Adam (Kathy Lynn) Wisowaty, 14 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, her sister Beatrice (Chester) Parks, sister in-law Jewel (Thomas) Berek and her cousin Lorraine (Walter) Kedzior. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Frank Wisowaty, her brothers Albert Edward Berek, Edward Albert Berek, Eugene Berek, Thomas Berek. Memorial donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation at www.mayoclinic.org. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
