|
|
Barbara J. Kries
Born: October 5, 1932
Died: November 8, 2019
Barbara J. Kries, age 87, of Woodstock, passed away in her sleep peacefully on November 8, 2019.
She was born on October 5, 1932 in Chicago to George and Elizabeth (Soukup) Conlin.
Barbara was very active in her church community at St. Patrick's of Hartland for 31 years. Prior to that she was involved in the church and school communities that she lived in. She had a love for books and was in book clubs. Barbara volunteered her time to teach children and adults reading and English as a second language. She loved to travel with her lifelong companion and husband. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Paul Kries and their seven children; Jackie (Mike) Triska, Stephen Kries, Corinne (Kenneth) Dillon, Cathy (Andrew) Wind, Charlene Cross, Patti (Jim) Ward and Andy (Tracy) Kries, her loving sister Georgia Nelson and 14 grandchildren; Frank Kries, Leah Dillon and Ryan (Chrysa) Dillon, Michelle (Doug) Schulz, Rebecca Triska, Laura (Ryan) Pett, Courtney (Ben) Mimms, Chris (Tegan) Ward and Patrick Ward, Jessica Cross and Sara Cross, Drew, Adam and Ryan Kries and 3 great-grandchildren Emma and Jacob Schulz and Wade Ward.
She was preceded in death by her two grandchildren Rachel Kries and Jason Triska.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church Hartland 15012 St. Patrick Rd. Woodstock, IL 60098. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 16, 2019