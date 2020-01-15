|
Barbara Jane Tade
Barbara Jane Tade, nee Jackson, only child of Ralph H. and Julia Jost Jackson, born July 18, 1930, in Chicago, IL.
In 1936, the Jackson family moved to Crystal Lake, IL where Barbara attended grammar school and graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1948.
She met Richard L. Tade at Cornell College, Iowa, they married in 1952 after her graduation. Early years were spent in Chicago and Des Plaines, Barb and Dick settled in Crystal Lake in 1958 where they raised their two children, Victoria and Phillip.
Barbara was an active volunteer in Crystal Lake, she was a member of the Crystal Lake Garden Club, Friends of the Crystal Lake Library, St. Thomas the Apostle, and The American Needle Point Guild.
She worked at Maggie's Irish Imports in Crystal Lake for many years. She won several awards for her oil paintings, including Best in Show in 1973 at the McHenry County Fair.
She and Dick loved to travel, and with 8 trips to Italy it became one of their favorite destinations. They wintered in Puerto Vallarta, MX with family and friends.
Three years after Dick's death, Barbara moved to San Diego in 2008, where she resided at Cas de las Campanas Retirement Community. She continued her active lifestyle both volunteering and traveling. She was a good friend to many, keeping in touch with her CLCHS and Cornell College classmates.
Barbara is survived by Victoria Tade (San Diego), Phillip Tade, his wife Stephanie(Riegelsville, PA) along with Grandchildren Alexander (32) married to Keriane, Samuel (24) and Madeline (15), as well as her loving sister-in-law Lorraine Tade, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Crystal Lake, IL at a future date.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened".
Dr. Seuss
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 15, 2020