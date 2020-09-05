Barbara Jean Heina



Born: October 3, 1951; in Woodstock, IL



Died: August 31, 2020; in Chicago, IL



Barbara Jean Heina (formerly Loitz) of Long Grove, IL passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital, Chicago, IL.



She was born October 3, 1951 in Woodstock to Arthur and Nancy Loitz (Dittman) of Woodstock, IL.



Barbara married Edward Heina on October 27, 1973 at St. Mary's Church in Woodstock. She attended McHenry County College for 2 years. In 1982 she joined her father in laws company, Cobblestone Ovens, Inc. She and her husband bought the company in 1999 where she became President and co-owner. The company today is located in Elk Grove Village, IL and it has 18 full time employees.



She had one child, Christopher in 1974 who graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL in 1996. In 2002 he joined the company and has replaced Barbara as President.



Barbara and her husband were involved in Chris's sports for many years. Dad managed 9 baseball teams and Barbara was the scorekeeper. This helped keep our little family as close as it could be. She loved to travel, was a serious gardener and was a member of the Kildeer/Long Grove Garden Club. She was an avid reader as well.



She is survived by her husband Edward, Son Christopher and Sisters Judy Loitz Kalahan, Woodstock, IL and Patricia Loitz Burger of Belvidere, IL



Due to Covid 19 a small service will be held on September 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Woodstock, IL. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in the near future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store