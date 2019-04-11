Barbara Jean O'Brien



Born: June 19, 1959; in Park Ridge, IL



Died: April 8, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Barbara Jean O'Brien, age 59, of Woodstock, formerly of Wonder Lake and McHenry, passed away on April 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 19, 1959 to Melton and Carol (Anthony) Griffeth in Park Ridge. On September 9, 2000, she was united in marriage to John O'Brien in St. Charles.



By trade, Barbara worked for FedEx out of O'Hare and Cary. She adored her children and was involved with the Wonder Lake Cub Scouts when they were younger. In her down time, Barbara enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends.



She is survived by her beloved husband, John; her dear children, Eric Myers, Crystal Myers, and Kenneth O'Brien; cherished grandchildren Miles and Lucas; her loving mother, Carol; siblings Audrey Johnson and Melton "Mel" Griffeth; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Keith Myers; her father, Melton; and her sister, Kathryn Donohue.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials in Barbara's honor should be sent directly to her family.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Barbara's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary