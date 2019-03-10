Barbara Jo Roberson



Born: December 24, 1939; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 6, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Barbara Jo Roberson, age 79, of McHenry, formerly Palatine, passed away at her home on March 6, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1939 in Chicago to Joseph and Clara (Zell) Gable.



Barbara lived a life of strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church. A woman with a great sense of humor, Barbara loved Elvis Presley, playing slots, and crafting. Barbara's love for the Chicago Cubs ran deep and she was thrilled to see them win the World Series in her lifetime.



She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Leo; her daughters, Cindy (Rich) Antczak and Sandy (David) Dombrowski; a daughter-in-law, Kelly (late James) Badenoch; her step-children, Cathy and Tim Roberson; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Joseph) Reeves, Jamie Antczak, Mikayla and Cameron Badenoch, and Connor, Clayton, and Chloe Dombrowski; her sisters, Marilyn (late James) Jacobs and Dolores (late Richard) Miller; many nieces and nephews; friends and neighbors.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, James, on June 16, 2013; and her sisters, Jeannette Szafranski and Kathleen Milani.



"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., after which we will leave in procession to the 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1407 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be private.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, Barbara's family suggests memorials to F.I.S.H. at P. O. Box 282, McHenry, IL 60050.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019