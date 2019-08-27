|
|
Barbara Alexis LaGreca
Born: August 1, 1929; Sioux City, IA
Died: August 24, 2019; Ringwood, IL
Barbara Alexis LaGreca, age 90, of Wonder Lake, passed away on August 24, 2019, at Shepherd Premier in Ringwood. She was born in Sioux City, IA, on August 1, 1929, to David and Susan (Wormley) Hagan.
Her younger years were spent in sunny California, where she graduated from high school and met James Arthur LaGreca, her future husband. On November 10, 1954, Barbara and James were united in marriage at Nativity Lutheran Church in Wonder Lake. A resident of Wonder Lake for over 65 years, Barbara was a longtime member of Nativity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her time volunteering at the Northwestern McHenry Hospital Auxiliary for over two decades.
Barbara loved the sun and regularly vacationed in warm and tropical locations, often with her best friend and daughter, Susan. Her family was her pride and joy, and Barbara was happiest when they were together. A caregiver at heart, Barbara treasured moments spent doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a smile that lit up the room and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan LaGreca of Wonder Lake, Anthony (Kay) LaGreca of Cornell, IL, and David (Alice) LaGreca of Georgetown, TX; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Chris LaGreca.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James, on March 22, 2017; her son, Scott, on June 15, 2013; and her grandson, Danny Ohlson, on November 28, 2011.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to the , Chicago Chapter, at 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www. justenfh.com, where Barbara's family ask friends and loved ones to share memories of Barbara on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019