|
|
Barbara Leight
Born: February 27, 1926; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 26, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Barbara Leight, age 93, of McHenry, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on February 27, 1926, in Chicago to Frank and Bessie (Lapinski) Neja. Barbara was united in marriage to Alfred Leight on June 3, 1944.
Barbara was raised in Chicago and graduated from Lakeview High School. She continued to live in Chicago with Alfred until moving to McHenry when their children were young. Barbara enjoyed being a stay at home mom until her kids were older, then she worked at McHenry High School as a manager in the cafeteria for several years. Later, they built a house and moved to Arizona. When Alfred become ill and passed away in 1985, Barbara remained in Arizona until 2008 working in retail sales and as an office manager. She moved to Fox Lake Senior Apartments and then Valley Hi Nursing Home in 2012.
In her leisure time, Barbara enjoyed golfing, reading, painting, and playing bridge. She loved babysitting her grandchildren when they were growing up and was always thoughtful about birthdays and graduations.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Leight of Janesville, WI; five grandchildren, Lisa (Gary) Cooley, Steven (Joanne) Kosior, Nicholas Leight, Jennifer (Adam) Brushaber, and Allie (Dale) Schultz; eight great-grandchildren, Minda (Ben), Kaitlyn, Jessica, Summer, Nicholas Jr., Dash, Ana, and Genevieve; two great-great-grandchildren, Noah, and Leighton; and her niece and nephews; Karen, Jeffrey, Bradley, and Kevin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred on July 2, 1985; her daughter, Renee Stark on October 31, 1996; her son, Russell Leight on August 23, 2013; parents, Frank and Bessie Neja; and her sister, Dorothy (the late Kenneth) Bonato.
Friends and neighbors may gather on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, IL.
Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, McHenry, IL.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Barbara on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020