Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1401 N Richmond Road
McHenry, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA DEMAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA M. DEMAR


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BARBARA M. DEMAR Obituary
Barbara M. DeMar

Born: August 19, 1916

Died: June 10, 2019

Barbara M. DeMar, age 102, passed away at her home on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenwood, WI, on August 19, 1916, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (nee Shober) Kohlnhofer. In September of 1940, she married Joseph G. DeMar, Sr. Barbara was raised on a farm in Central Wisconsin. During her lifetime, she worked very hard at everything she did including working for the war effort in Chicago. She worked many years at Foremost Liquor and prior to that at the Certified Grocery Store. In her spare time, she loved to garden and also made over 17,000 rosaries for the missions at St. Mary's Church. Barbara had a strong faith, which gave her strength and family meant everything to her. She will be sorely missed.Barbara is survived by her loving children: Donna (George) Diedrich, Jack DeMar, Mary (Richard) Justen, Joseph (Mary Ann) DeMar, Jr., Barbara Krater; cherished grandchildren: Brian, Chris, Jon Diedrich, Sarah and John DeMar, Marc Justen, Michael and Sean Dillon, Jennifer Murchison, Stephanie Brackenridge; 16 adoring great-grandchildren and one precious great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, Sr., her parents, grandson: Eric Justen, son-in-law: William Krater, one sister and five brothers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm and will continue on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9am to 10am, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. A Mass of Christian Burial will said at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL.For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now