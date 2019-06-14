Barbara M. DeMar



Born: August 19, 1916



Died: June 10, 2019



Barbara M. DeMar, age 102, passed away at her home on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenwood, WI, on August 19, 1916, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (nee Shober) Kohlnhofer. In September of 1940, she married Joseph G. DeMar, Sr. Barbara was raised on a farm in Central Wisconsin. During her lifetime, she worked very hard at everything she did including working for the war effort in Chicago. She worked many years at Foremost Liquor and prior to that at the Certified Grocery Store. In her spare time, she loved to garden and also made over 17,000 rosaries for the missions at St. Mary's Church. Barbara had a strong faith, which gave her strength and family meant everything to her. She will be sorely missed.Barbara is survived by her loving children: Donna (George) Diedrich, Jack DeMar, Mary (Richard) Justen, Joseph (Mary Ann) DeMar, Jr., Barbara Krater; cherished grandchildren: Brian, Chris, Jon Diedrich, Sarah and John DeMar, Marc Justen, Michael and Sean Dillon, Jennifer Murchison, Stephanie Brackenridge; 16 adoring great-grandchildren and one precious great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, Sr., her parents, grandson: Eric Justen, son-in-law: William Krater, one sister and five brothers.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm and will continue on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9am to 10am, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. A Mass of Christian Burial will said at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL.For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary