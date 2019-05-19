Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Barbara Sue Meyer Obituary
Barbara Sue Meyer

Born: January 8, 1940; in West Frankfort, IL

Died: May 16, 2019; in Algonquin, IL

Barbara Sue Meyer, 79, of Algonquin, passed away May 16, 2019, at home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in West Frankfort, IL Jan. 8, 1940, to the late Marvin and Hallie (nee King) Showmaker. On May 9, 1959, in Elgin, IL, Barbara married William W. Meyer. Barbara enjoyed traveling, boating, and spending time at the lake house in The Lake of Egypt in Southern Illinois. She was a successful Real Estate Broker and was top producer in her office for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William; children, Steven (Jennifer) Meyer, Timothy Meyer and Penni O'Brien; grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Hallie (Aaron), Maddie, Hannah, Dalton, Mallorie and Kaci; great grandchildren, Emma, Delilah, Dakota and Delaney; very close cousin and good friends, Nancy (Jerry) Hensen, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Bartholomew and Ruby Showmaker.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Burial will follow the visitation at Algonquin Cemetery, Algonquin, IL.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2019
