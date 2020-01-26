|
Barbara Zimmermann
Born: November 3, 1929; in Woodstock, IL
Died: January 23, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Barbara Zimmermann, 90, of Woodstock, passed away on January 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 3, 1929 in Woodstock to George and Marion (Woolcott) Haack. She married Robert Zimmermann on April 7, 1951 at St. Mary Church in Woodstock.
Mrs. Zimmermann was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. She was a homemaker for her loving family; and was the caregiver for her daughter Patricia. She volunteered as a program assistant for St. Mary School for many years. Barbara held several clerical positions, one at Benoy Motor Sales and finally G.E. Capital until her retirement.
Mrs. Zimmermann is survived by her children, Steven (Kathleen) Zimmermann of Palatine, John W. (Diane) Zimmermann of Gold Hill, OR., Jerome "Jerry" Zimmermann of Woodstock; grandchildren, Eric (Pam) Zimmermann, Janna Zimmermann, Kristine (Timothy) Murphy, Richard (Dana) Zimmermann, Alexia Zimmermann; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Shirley Prohazka; and her daughter, Patricia Zimmermann.
Visitation will be at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers donations to JourneyCare Foundation 405 Lake Zurich Road Barrington, Ill. 60010-3141 would be appreciated.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020