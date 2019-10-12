|
Barry A. Lamb, Sr.
Born: October 22, 1943; in Kankakee, IL
Died: October 9, 2019; in Huntley, IL
Barry A. Lamb, Sr., 75, of Woodstock, IL passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley, IL.
Barry was born October 22, 1943 to the late Robert and Jeanne (Pilotte) Lamb in Kankakee, IL.
Barry is survived by his wife of 53 years Christine; children Barry Jr. (Sandy) Lamb, Jennifer (Todd) Gedville and Carrie Calandrelli; grandchildren Alayna Lamb, Zachary Gedville, Christopher Calandrelli and Emily Calandrelli. Survivors also include his sisters Patricia (Ronald) Carlson, Linda Lynch Smithers, Roberta Perrin, Kathleen (Arvel) Kidd and brother Thomas, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother William.
Barry graduated with a B.A. in Education from Eastern Illinois University and a M.S. in Education from Indiana State University with Phi Delta Kappa honors and went on to a successful career with the Special Education District of McHenry County as Director of Programs and Services. After retirement, Barry worked as a Special Education Student Teacher Supervisor with the education department for Northern Illinois University. Barry also served the community working with the Northeastern Illinois Agency on Aging, as a Trustee for Dorr Township and spent many years on the board of the Grand Geneva Vacation Condominium Association, most recently as President. In his spare time, Barry loved woodworking, crafting custom stained glass pieces, fishing, gardening, traveling, reading, working puzzles and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a life-long, enthusiastic superfan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 148 Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Rev. Hugh Fullmer will preside. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Private burial will be held at a later date at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northwestern Medicine's Comprehensive Transplant Center or the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 12, 2019