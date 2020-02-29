|
Barry L. Valentine
Born: April 11, 1949
Died: February 18, 2020
Barry L. Valentine, 70, of Marengo, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 peacefully, at his residence.
He was born in Woodstock, Illinois on April 11, 1949, a son of the late Frank and Shirley (Morrison) Valentine.
He was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1967.
He married Rita Schneider on Oct. 1, 1983, in Richmond, IL.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Marengo, IL where he sang in the church choir.
He was the director at McHenry County Emergency Management in Woodstock, IL for 32 years, retiring 2011.
He was a member of McHenry County Historical Society and very active with his passion for genealogy. He was also a member and Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
Barry is survived by his wife Rita; a daughter, Adrienne (Floyd) Gardner of Caledonia, IL; a sister, Linda (the late Earl) Christell, of Rochelle, IL; two brothers, Thomas (Rose) Valentine, of Genoa City, WI; Donald Valentine, of Richmond, IL; five nephews Matt, Andy and Ted Thomas, Joel Christell and Chris Valentine plus special family Jarek (Justyna) Kusmierz and their children Jessica and Justin.
He was preceded by his parents, a sister Kay (Walter) Thomas and nephew Brent Thomas.
Visitation will be Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 323 N. Taylor St. in Marengo with Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
For information, please call Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 29, 2020