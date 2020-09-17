1/1
Beatrice Ann Parks
1929 - 2020
Beatrice Ann Parks

Born: November 9, 1929

Died: August 24, 2020

Beatrice (Betty) Ann Parks passed away at home on August 24th, 2020. Betty is survived by her Husband of 69 years and 50 weeks, Chester (Curly) Parks; her children, Karen (Rich) Lutze, Lynda (Larry) Allen, Jeffrey (Diane) Parks; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was born November 9, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Adam and Anna Berek. Betty loved her vacations with her Husband, her family, Frank Sinatra, jewelry and old movies.

Beatrice is proceeded in death by her parents and 5 siblings; Albert, Edward, Eugene, Barbara and Thomas.

A Ceremony of Life Service will be at Maryhill Cemetery located at 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714 on Saturday September 26th at 10 A.M.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
