Belle J. Mahon Born: April 27, 1931; in Hebron, IL Died: April 19, 2020; in Huntley, IL Belle J. Mahon (Ostrander), 88, of Marengo passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley. She was born April 27, 1931, in Hebron, the daughter of Ellis and Isabell (Sime) Mason. Belle graduated from Illinois Masonic Hospital as a registered nurse. She spent many years working in the medical field at Woodstock Hospital and at a physician's office. Later she left nursing and went into an office position at Dean Foods Transportation (DFC). Prior to retiring, she returned to nursing during her time living in Florida. Belle was loved by everyone she met; she was quick witted with a contagious laugh. She was passionate about fashion and jewelry, and it was evident in how she dressed, always stylish and classy. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties, holiday events, and was socially involved at her local church. Belle had artistic talent that was expressed at church through various activities. She was an accomplished organist, played church bells, and sang in the choir. She also was involved with church stage theater, being a principle actor in her local church's annual fundraising event known as the "Hobo dinner". She had a passion for shopping, and was in vogue as an avid QVC shopper. She had quite a green thumb and her yard was always teaming with beautiful flowers and yard ornaments. With her artistic taste, one of her hobbies was to collect and refurbish antique furniture. She also enjoyed playing Bunko with her friends and caring for pets, especially loving the companionship of dogs. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Mark (Karen) Ostrander, Paul (Ann) Ostrander, David Ostrander, Gail (Don) Bruens, and Kristin (Lino) Rojas; grandchildren, Melissa Ostrander, Sara (Willson) Rasavongxay, Jenna (Jacob) Talbert, Bryan Ostrander, Dylan Bruens and Christopher Rojas; great-grandchildren, Parker & Hudson Rasavongxay, and Lana, Alexander & Royce Talbert; a sister, Janet (the late, Esbon) Vanderkarr; nephew & niece, Conrad and Lesley Vanderkarr. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Dr. John Ostrander, DVM. Memorials in her name may be directed to Helping Paws, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098 A private service will be held on May 2. Inurnment will be at Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jaoconnorfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.