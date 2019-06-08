|
|
Belva J. Goldbeck
Born: May 20, 1936
Died: June 3, 2019
Belva J. Goldbeck, age 83, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away June 3, 2019 at JourneyCare Alden Terrace Rehabilation Center in McHenry, IL.
She was born on May 20, 1936 to Evertt and Eva Pierce in La Farge, WI.
In 1956 she married Glenn Goldbeck. The two shared 63 years of marriage.
She is survived by her son; Russell.
Proceeded in death by her parents, sisters, brother, husband; Glenn, and youngest son; Ronald.
Arrangements were handled by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Home in Elgin, IL 847-742-2100
Burial Service was held on June 7, 2019 at the Chapel of Windridge Memorial Cemetery, as well as interment.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 8, 2019