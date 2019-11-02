|
|
Ben Crum
Born: October 1, 1941
Died: October 30, 2019
Born and raised in rural Indiana, Ben lived a life filled with joy and love. Everyone who knew him appreciated his kindness, his sense of humor, and his eagerness to have fun. Ben adored his wife and was a caring and supportive husband. He was a loving father to his three children and a devoted grandpa to his five grandchildren. Ben was the epitome of a great father and his counsel, wisdom, and guidance were sought by his children throughout their lives. He was passionate about his grandchildren and his deep love for each of them was evident from the day he first became a grandfather. Family was everything to him, and his happiest moments were spent in the company of his parents, his brothers and sisters-in-law, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
He was obsessed with golf and was a 23 handicap. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were his friend for life. He appreciated the diverse interests and talents of all of his friends, and was always up for a game of golf with them at any time of the year.
He had hidden talents as a musician and passed his love of and affinity for all kinds of music to his children. He played the organ, the guitar, and the bass and was always up for an impromptu jam session.
As a logical and rational man of science, Ben started his working career as a middle school biology teacher and retired as the president of a school science supply company based in Chicago. He was a sports fan who enjoyed watching basketball, football, and golf, and he took great pride in being handy and could fix almost anything. Ben was a life-long learner and an avid reader who had a knack for computers and technology that belied his age.
He was surrounded by his family in his final days and moments, which is exactly where he always wanted to be.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Weeks) Crum; daughter, Kimberley (Randy) Klein; son, Jeffrey (Victoria) Crum; daughter, Molly (Kenny) Roch; brothers, Theodore (Mary Jane) Crum and Timothy (Marilyn) Crum; grandchildren, Karlyn, Blake, and Matthew Klein and Tyler and Madison Crum; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida 34285 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019