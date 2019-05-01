Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Ben Rosenfield Obituary
Ben Rosenfield

Born: June 5, 1952; in Cincinnati, OH

Died: April 29, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Ben Rosenfield, age 66, of Woodstock, passed away April 29, 2019 at his home beside his wife.

He was born on June 5, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH, to Myer and Eva (Riaf) Rosenfield. He married Laurie (Bain) on August 14, 1971.

Ben retired in 2007 after being a teacher & principal for 35 years in Round Lake. Well know locally for his pottery & storytelling, Ben could always be counted on to lend a hand to those who were seeking mentoring and would lend his expertise to the leadership of the many organizations related to those activities.

Key to Ben's happiness was his long marriage to Laurie Bain, and his two dearly loved sons, as well as the service he was able to offer to the Bah ' Faith of which he was a member since 1971.

He is survived by his loving wife Laurie; his sons, Justin and Daniel and sister Leni (David) Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael Abraham.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Oakland Cemetery, Jackson St.Woodstock, IL at 11: am.

For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit the website at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019
