Benjamin Hayden Palenske
Born: January 19th 1984
Died: December 8th 2019
Benjamin "Ben" Hayden Palenske, born on January 19th 1984, passed away at home suddenly on Sunday, December 8th 2019.
He loved the outdoors, animals, music, art and football. He worked for the Chicago Bears as a ball boy and as an assistant to the Head Trainer and Equipment Manager where he was so well liked by the players that, at their request, he was with the team for five seasons instead of the standard single season.
He was known for his huge heart, his fantastic sense of humor, his contagious laugh and his amazing music playlists. He was a great and loyal friend who was patient, thoughtful and always put others first.
He recently moved back to McHenry County to take care of his mother, and he was working on a plan with his father for a new business venture.
He was a gifted writer and famous for his chocolate chip cookies.
Ben was always ready with a smile or a joke, would hold the door and take a moment to give a kind word to anyone. Quit was not a word he understood, and whatever the moment was, he poured care, life and love into it.
We all miss him and we are all happy for him that the last Bears game was a win, and now we wish him peace and God's blessing.
He is survived by his mother, Suzanne (Hayden) Palenske, his father, Bo Palenske, a daughter, Maeve, a brother, John (Lesley) Palenske, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and a nephew.
Visitation will be held at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 5:00 pm.
For information, contact the Funeral Home at (815) 338 -1710 or visit https://www.slmcfh.com
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Bears Care at https://www.cgiving.org/donate/BEARSCARE
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 11, 2019