Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 N. Seminary Ave.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 N. Seminary Ave.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Palenske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Hayden Palenske


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Hayden Palenske Obituary
Benjamin Hayden Palenske

Born: January 19th 1984

Died: December 8th 2019

Benjamin "Ben" Hayden Palenske, born on January 19th 1984, passed away at home suddenly on Sunday, December 8th 2019.

He loved the outdoors, animals, music, art and football. He worked for the Chicago Bears as a ball boy and as an assistant to the Head Trainer and Equipment Manager where he was so well liked by the players that, at their request, he was with the team for five seasons instead of the standard single season.

He was known for his huge heart, his fantastic sense of humor, his contagious laugh and his amazing music playlists. He was a great and loyal friend who was patient, thoughtful and always put others first.

He recently moved back to McHenry County to take care of his mother, and he was working on a plan with his father for a new business venture.

He was a gifted writer and famous for his chocolate chip cookies.

Ben was always ready with a smile or a joke, would hold the door and take a moment to give a kind word to anyone. Quit was not a word he understood, and whatever the moment was, he poured care, life and love into it.

We all miss him and we are all happy for him that the last Bears game was a win, and now we wish him peace and God's blessing.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne (Hayden) Palenske, his father, Bo Palenske, a daughter, Maeve, a brother, John (Lesley) Palenske, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and a nephew.

Visitation will be held at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 5:00 pm.

For information, contact the Funeral Home at (815) 338 -1710 or visit https://www.slmcfh.com

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Bears Care at https://www.cgiving.org/donate/BEARSCARE
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -