Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Benny C. Carnivele


1936 - 2019
Benny C. Carnivele Obituary
Benny C. Carnivele

Born: July 17, 1936

Died: August 23, 2019

Benny "Ben" C. Carnivele, 83. Born July 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL to James and Rose, nee DeLuca, Carnivele, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019.

Loving father to Ben Jr. (Suzanne), Laura and James (Lisa) Carnivele. Proud grandfather to Rose and Lily Carnivele. Dear brother of the late Nicholas (Magdalena) and the late Marie Carnivele. Fond uncle to many.

Ben enjoyed woodworking, fishing, cooking and spending time with friends and family. He was a golden glove boxer with the Catholic Youth Organization and honorably served in the Army National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Benny's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
