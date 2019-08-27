|
Benny C. Carnivele
Born: July 17, 1936
Died: August 23, 2019
Benny "Ben" C. Carnivele, 83. Born July 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL to James and Rose, nee DeLuca, Carnivele, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019.
Loving father to Ben Jr. (Suzanne), Laura and James (Lisa) Carnivele. Proud grandfather to Rose and Lily Carnivele. Dear brother of the late Nicholas (Magdalena) and the late Marie Carnivele. Fond uncle to many.
Ben enjoyed woodworking, fishing, cooking and spending time with friends and family. He was a golden glove boxer with the Catholic Youth Organization and honorably served in the Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Benny's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 27, 2019