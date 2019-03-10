Home

Born: October 20, 1926

Died: March 3, 2019

Bernadine A. Buell, nee Peloquin, of Crystal Lake, born Oct. 20, 1926 died March 3, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Heneghan, Warren Ebert and John Buell; loving mother of Michael (Connie) and Thomas Heneghan, Maureen (Bernard) Weiler, Sharon (Rick) Metropulos and Dan (Kelli) Heneghan; cherished grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 16.

Bernadine was a strong and caring woman who was passionate about her family and deeply loved by all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed and never forgotten.

Service and interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernadine's memory to the Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W Paddock St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

Info. www.anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
